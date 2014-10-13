Backyard Babies end 5-year hiatus

Backyard Babies have ended their self-imposed hiatus and have returned to the studio with a new album next year due out next year.

The Swedish sleaze rockers called time on the band back in 2009 with guitarist Dregen telling Classic Rock they needed a break after 20 years – 10 of which he said were at an intense level.

But now the band have confirmed plans to return to the stage at next summer’s Sweden Rock Festival on a star studded bill with Motley Crue, while a new studio album is also in the works.

A Facebook post reveals to fans ‘the wait is over.’

Backyard Babies’ last release was 2008’s self-titled album.