Bach goes Gaga for talent show

Sebastian Bach is transformed into Lady Gaga for a new US celebrity singing show.

The former Skid Row frontman stuns the audience and judges on Sing Your Face Off when he appears dressed as Gaga, belting out the song Bad Romance alongside a group of dancers.

A video of his performance can be seen below.

ABC’s Sing Your Face Off is hosted by actor John Barrowman and features five celebrity contestants taking on the identity of an iconic music performer each week.

The show’s production notes read: “From the hours in the makeup chair to the days spent with choreographers and vocal coaches, each show will feature the complete transformation — not just physical — the celebrities will embody everything about the assigned icon — their walk, their talk, and their distinguishing mannerisms leading up to the live performance in front of the studio audience.”

Bach also performed Moves Like Jagger while dressed as Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Bach on Sing Your Face Off