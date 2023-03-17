Babymetal want to collaborate with Rammstein, Maneskin and The Backstreet Boys (and have already spoken to one of them)

Babymetal already have an impressive list of collaborations under their belts, but according to the band in an exclusive new interview in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, they still have lofty ambitions to fill when it comes to music team-ups.

The Japanese kawaii metal duo have already worked with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon (on BMTH's 2020 album Post Human: Survival Horror), Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén and Alissa-White Gluz from Arch Enemy (both on Babymetal's 2019 album Metal Galaxy). Speaking to Metal Hammer Editor Eleanor Goodman, however, Su-metal admits that she'd like to collaborate with Bring Me The Horizon once again, as well as voicing her wish to team up with none other than German metal titans, Rammstein, noting: “It would be so cool to blow fire!”.

Su-metal's bandmate Moametal also reveals her collab wishlist, with a couple of rather surprising names thrown in the mix. “Recently, I had the opportunity to speak to the Backstreet Boys and we spoke about how we would love to perform together,” she reveals. “I think it would be so fun and interesting to go beyond genres and collaborate with them. Also, I would love to collaborate with Måneskin. I was surprised to hear that they were actually younger than us, because

I totally thought they were older than me. But us both being in the same generation, I feel so inspired and also motivated.”

Later in the interview, Moametal speaks on Babymetal's refusal to stay still for too long, noting: “Babymetal is constantly growing and evolving, and

I believe change is always good. At times, I want to be a bit lazy and slack off, but...I know I need to shake it off and do my best!"

You can read the full interview in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now, with a special bundle edition also available featuring an exclusive alternate cover and limited edition cut-out Fox God mask.