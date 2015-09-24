Babymetal set for Rock Band 4

Babymetal have been announced as one of the artists on video game Rock Band 4.

The popular rhythm action title will be released on October 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – but the Japanese outfit’s track Gimme Chocolate will be exclusive to the Xbox console. It’s currently only been confirmed for the game’s release in the US.

In order for fans to download the track, they’ll need to pre-order the game direct from developer Harmonix.

The pre-order pack features 11 other tracks, including What If I Was Nothing by All That Remains, Linkin Park ft Daron Malakian’s Rebellion, Marilyn Manson’s The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles and Mastodon’s High Road.

Harmonix have released a Spotify playlist containing all artists and songs revealed so far.