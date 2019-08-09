Babymetal reveal Metal Galaxy tracklist and announce guest artists

Babymetal have revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming studio album Metal Galaxy.

The follow-up to 2016’s Metal Resistance will launch on October 11 and will include five tracks featuring a range of guest musicians, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

A statement on the record reads: “The new album expresses light and darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and ‘new metal’ created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

“Just like the Sun and the Moon changes the appearance of this world with its daylight and moonlight, with evermore new type of various sounds, their music paints the metal galaxy in different colours.”

Brodén provides vocals on Oh! MAJINAI, while White-Gluz lends her voice to Distortion.

Other guests are B’z guitarist Tak Matsumoto on DA DA DANCE, Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage will appear on Brand New Day, and Thai rapper F. Hero stars on the previously released track PA PA YA!!.

Babymetal will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles on the day the album is released – part of their US tour which was revealed back in May.

Early next year, Babymetal will play dates in the UK, Europe and Russia.

Babymetal: Metal Galaxy

1. FUTURE METAL

2. DA DA DANCE (feat. Tak Matsumoto)

3. Elevator Girl - English ver.

4. Shanti Shanti Shanti

5. Oh! MAJINAI (feat. Joakim Brodén)

6. Brand New Day (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

7. Night Night Burn!

8. IN THE NAME OF

9. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

10. PA PA YA!! (feat. F. Hero)

11. Kagerou

12. Starlight

13. Shine

14. Arkadia

Babymetal: Metal Galaxy

Babymetal will release Metal Galaxy in October. The follow-up to Metal Resistance features a number of guests, including Sabaton’s Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.View Deal

Babymetal 2020 tour dates

Feb 03: Stockholm Fryshyset, Sweden

Feb 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 05: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Feb 08: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Feb 09: Paris Elysee Monmatre, France

Feb 11: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 13: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 16: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Feb 19: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Feb 20: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Feb 22: Manchester Apollo, UK

Feb 23: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Feb 26: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

Feb 28: St. Petersburg M1, Russia

Mar 01: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia