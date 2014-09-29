Babymetal, Napalm Death and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the infamous Metal Hammer Radio Show we're experimenting with sound... as in, what do Babymetal and Napalm Death sound like back to back?

We’ll also be spinning the new track from Machine Head and a load of goodies from King 810, Body Count and Godflesh. And we’ll be getting nostalgic about the brilliant ode to Brooklyn that was Biohazard’s debut album.

And we’ll be asking that age-old question… “How did I love that band so much?!” What bands and artists did you love in your youth and now look back on and think ‘what the hell was that all about?’

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM. Be there!

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.