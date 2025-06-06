Babymetal name their favourite and most surprising collaborations on new album Metal Forth

Babymetal have picked some of the choice cuts from their upcoming album Metal Forth.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the J-metal trio say that their favourite team-up on the collabs-heavy effort, due out on August 8, is Song 3, which features Russian-American deathcore crew Slaughter To Prevail and recently came out as a single.

“I love every song,” Su-metal tells us, “but I love Slaughter To Prevail, Song 3. That’s a great collaboration, I think.”

Moametal then gives us her pick for the most surprising team-up on Metal Forth, naming ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish, who appears alongside Poppy on From Me To U.

“I was so happy to work with Jordan Fish,” she says. “He’s a former member of Bring Me The Horizon so, when I saw him [live], he was doing great!”

Watch the full video interview with Babymetal below.

The band are also the cover stars on the current issue of Metal Hammer. Inside, they talk all about Metal Forth, including other collaborations with Bloodywood, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and others.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The issue also features Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and The Yagas (fronted by The Conjuring actor Vera Farmiga), as well as reviews of new albums by Sleep Token, Malevolence, Volbeat and many others.

Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.

Babymetal will tour North America in June and July, supported by Black Veil Brides, Bloodywood and Jinjer. See all of their upcoming live plans below.

Babymetal talk new album Metal Forth, teaming up with Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish + more - YouTube Watch On

Jun 13: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX ^=

Jun 14: Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX ^=

Jun 17: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL ^=

Jun 18: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA ^=

Jun 20: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC ^=

Jun 21: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD ^=

Jun 24: New York The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY ^=

Jun 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA ^=

Jun 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, UT ^=

Jun 28: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at The Mann Center, PA ^=

Jun 30: Laval Place Bell, Canada ^=

Jul 02: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, Canada ^=

Jul 03: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI ^=

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI *

Jul 06: St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park, MO +=

Jul 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL +=

Jul 09: Minneapolis The Armory, MN +=

Jul 11: Denver The JunkYard, CO +=

Jul 14: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center, Canada +=

Jul 15: Kent accesso ShoWare Center, WA +=

Jul 17: San Francisco The Masonic, CA +=

Jul 20: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino, NV +=

Jul 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT +=

Jul 23: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ +=



^ Black Veil Brides supporting

+ Jinjer supporting

= Bloodywood supporting