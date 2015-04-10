Babymetal debut album out in June

Japanese pop-metal outfit Babymetal will release their self-titled debut album in the UK on June 1, it’s been confirmed.

They’ve signed with earMusic to launch the record across Europe, and with RAL/Sony Music Entertainment for the US market.

Su-Metal, Yuimetal and Moametal’s first studio outing contains hit singles Ijime, Dame, Zettai! and Megitsune, along with the internet sensation Gimme Chocolate!!.

Sony boss Bill Richards says: “The core metal fans seem to get Babymetal, which shows how the language of music transcends boundaries. They hit all the entertainment buttons – and they’re really fun to watch.”

The album is described as “a dazzling and exhilarating explosion of thunderous modern metal and irresistible, infectious cute pop melodies.” It will be available in standard CD, digital and a deluxe edition featuring bonus DVD containing six promos.

The group are on the shortlist in the Breakthrough category at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods. Voting is now open, with tickets for the June 15 event at London’s Indigo2 up for grabs.

Tracklist

Babymetal Death 2. Megitsune 3. Gimme Chocolate!! 4. Line! 5. Akatsuki 6. Doki Doki * Morning 7. Onedari Daisakusen 8. Song 4 9. Uki Uki * Midnight 10. Catch Me If You Can 11. Rondo Of Nightmare 12. Head Bangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! 13. Ijime, Dame, Zettai 14. Road Of Resistance (Bonus) (ft Herman Li & Sam Totman of Dragonforce) 15. Gimme Chocolate!! (Bonus) (Live at the O2 Brixton Academy, London)

DVD