Babymetal boss on his vision for the Japanese trio

Babymetal founder and manager Kobametal says he understands the backlash against the band – and admits he’d have been a voice of dissent if they’d appeared 10 years earlier.

Kobametal got the trio – Su-Metal, Yuimetal and Moametal – together and turned them from a pop idol group into a global phenomenon. But as a metalhead himself, he admits he wouldn’t have been a fan if they hit the scene a decade ago.

He tells Metal Hammer magazine: “If Babymetal had appeared 10 years ago, I would have been one of those people bashing them for ruining metal.

“But the reason I wanted to create Babymetal is that out of all the genres of music, metal is the only one that’s open to so many different types. There’s rap-metal, melodic metal, power metal and black metal.

“As much as the metal scene is very closed-minded, it’s open to all different type of music. That’s why Babymetal is here right now.”

