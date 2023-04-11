Babymetal announce 2023 North American tour with Dethklok

Babymetal have announced a co-headline 2023 trek with Dethklok, aka the on-screen heavy metal band and stars of Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse.

The bands will head off across the US on the Babyklok tour starting from August 30 in Houston, Texas. They'll make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and many more cities before signing off on October 11 in Los Angeles.

The Babyklock tour will serve as the first time the kawaii metallers have performed in the US since before the pandemic, and will see them deliver songs from their recently-released new album The Other One.

Tickets will become available first via a presale through CITI (the official club card of the Babyklok tour) starting from today (April 11) at 12:00 PM ET.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale that commences on April 14 at 10:00 AM local time.

In October, Babymetal will take to the stage at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, alongside headliners Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. The event is set to take place at Discovery Park from October 5 until October 8.

View the tour dates below:

Aug 30: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Aug 31: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 02: Orlando Orlando Amphitheater, FL

Sep 03: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 05: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 06: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Sep 08: Pittsburgh UPMC Events Center, PA

Sep 09: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Sep 10: Alton Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 12: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA

Sep 14: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 15: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Sep 17: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 18: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Sep 20: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Sep 21: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 24: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Sep 25: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Sep 27: St. Louis Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sep 28: Omaha Steelhouse, NE

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 03: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC

Oct 04: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 08: Las Vegas Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Oct 10: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Oct 11: Los Angeles YouTube Theater, CA

Earlier this month, Babymetal welcomed their third new member, Momometal, real name Momoko Okazaki.

The Japanese band announced their new addition on April 1 (AKA 'Fox Day'), during a show at the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan. Okazaki has served as one of Babymetal’s three backing dancers, known as the Avengers, since 2019.

Fans may also recognise Okazaki from Girls Planet 999, a South Korean reality tv show which she appeared on in 2021, although was shortly booted off in the show’s first elimination round.