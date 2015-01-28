Aversions Crown lineup change is permanent

Aversions Crown have appointed Mark Poida as their permanent frontman after he stood in for Colin Jeffs on their recent tour.

Jeffs, who cited “medical conditions affecting his voice” as the reason behind his absence, won’t return after Australian Poida stood in for four UK shows earlier this month.

But he’s said he’d made the decision not to continue before his health issues arose.

The band report: “If you’ve seen us this year in Australia or Europe, you’ll know Mark has a huge voice and will be crushing it for us moving forward. Cheers Colin for all the good times!”

Jeffs says: “The time has come for me to part ways with Aversions Crown. This is a difficult call for me to make, but a necessary one. The band has been my sole focus for the past five years – while it has been an amazing experience, it has also been a very draining one.

“I’ve reached a point in my life where this band is just not what I want to focus on any more.”

He adds: “This decision is not linked to me being absent from the current tour or my recent vocal scare. It’s something I had come to terms with before these events. Thanks to everyone who has ever supported what I do in any way.”

Aversions Crown’s second album Tyrant was released in November via Nuclear Blast.