Avenged Sevenfold To Reissue ‘Waking The Fallen’

Avenged Sevenfold will be celebrating last year’s tenth anniversary of their brilliant Waking The Fallen opus with a special release later this year.

Originally released in 2003, Waking The Fallen was the album that introduced A7X to the metal world at large, establishing them as one of the most exciting young bands in heavy music. With last year marking a whole decade since the release of that album, the band have decided to re-release the opus with some special bonus features.

“We’re going to put something together for the 10 year anniversary of _Waking the Fallen,” _M Shadows tells Loudwire. “We’ve been trying to think of something we could put together and we found some old demos that we did with Teppei [Teranishi] from Thrice before we even did that record.”

The OC icons will also be filming an upcoming Mexican show for a brand new DVD!

“I think we’re filming Mexico City coming up and we have some other shows we’re going to film and kind of intertwine the live performance with this huge DVD we want to do,” adds the singer. “That will probably come out before Christmas.”

Catch the band make their first ever UK festival headline showing at Download in June.