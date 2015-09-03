Autopsy detail Skull Grinder

Autopsy are set to release both a career retrospective and a fresh release in November.

The US death metal heroes first issue After The Cutting on November 13 – a four-disc package of Autopsy classics alongside seven new tracks and previously unheard rarities. It’ll come with a book created by artist Dennis Dread recounting the band’s career and feature unseen photos and exclusive artwork.

Then on November 27, the band release Skull Grinder – featuring the seven new tracks included as part of the After The Cutting release. Both packages will be issued via Peaceville Records.

The band say: “We at Autopsy HQ are pleased to have the opportunity to once again torture your minds and ear holes through the medium of recorded brutality. The band went back to Fantasy Studios in Berkeley in late July to record a brand new release called Skull Grinder.

“Musically, it’s just what you’d expect from us – no style changes, wimp outs, sell outs, settling down or caving in. Add to that acknowledgement of the obvious, some of Wes Benscoter’s sickest art yet to (dis)grace the cover, and you have a new sledgehammer to the bowels with no apologies offered whatsoever.”

Autopsy released latest album Tourniquets, Hacksaws And Graves last year.