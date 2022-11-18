Attention Nine Inch Nails fans: You can now listen to the new cannibal love story soundtrack Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just dropped

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' soundtrack to Bones And All, the new film from Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, A Bigger Splash) is now available on streaming services ahead.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, is billed as a coming-of-age story as two cannibal lovers embark upon a road trip adventure across the US.



According to a September article in The Independent newspaper, Guadagnino challenged Nine Inch Nails duo and Oscar-winning composers Reznor and Ross to "find the sound of a road trip" and "the sound of the American landscape", and the film is set to feature songs from Kiss, New Order and Joy Division, among others.

In a new interview with Variety, Reznor reveals that the first cut of the film shown to him and Ross was four-and-a-half-hours long.



"I don’t think we even got up to pee once," Reznor says, "we were spellbound by how he had taken this material and infused humanity, vulnerability and life into this, and it was breathtaking. We were in awe and felt like it doesn’t even need music."



Despite the highly original twist that the loved-up pair at the heart of the story are cannibals, Reznor says Guadagnino stressed that at heart the film is a love story, and encouraged the duo to focus on the music conveying feelings of loneliness and longing.



"There was never a focus on the horror element," Reznor tells Variety. "It’s in there and it serves a purpose."

Reviewing the film at the Venice Film Festival in September, The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw awarded it five stars, writing "Bones And All is a macabre horror, an emo adventure in revulsion, a tale of young and forbidden love, and a parable for that terrible secret thought, scary but also euphoric, that enters into everyone’s head in their teen years: I am different."

Listen to the soundtrack to Bones And All below: