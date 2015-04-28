Atreyu issue Long Live in September

Atreyu have revealed the title of their sixth album, which will be released in September.

The California metal outfit will issue Long Live via Spinefarm Records, though no exact date has yet been given.

They reformed in 2014 after a three-year hiatus and started work on the follow-up to 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned. New track So Others May Live was unveiled soon after they confirmed the end of the hiatus.

Vocalist Alex Varkatzas recently said: “My brothers and I have made our best record yet. Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Atreyu play London’s Underworld on Wednesday (April 29) and they’re also on the bill for the Reading And Leeds festivals in August.