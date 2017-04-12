Atlanta glam-rock sensations The Biters get their AC/DC on

Biters have released Chasin’ The Feelin’, taken from upcoming album The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be. The album is released via Earache on May 19, and is the follow-up to 2015’s Electric Blood.

“I knew I wanted to do something totally different to Electric Blood,” says Biters frontman Tuk. “It’s very easy to get sidetracked as an artist and especially easy to lose perspective with so many people giving you advice and criticism.

“For this album, I wanted to go back to the reason I started this band back in 2010,” he continues. “My love for early 70’s glam rock, power pop and those big anthemic sing-alongs is where my heart feels most home. I wanted to take risks and really wear my heart on my sleeve this time around.”

For this year’s Record Store Day, Biters are releasing a limited edition vinyl 7” of last single Stone Cold Love, backed with Callin’ You Home, which also features on the new album. Earlier this month the band completed a 24-date European tour supporting labelmates Blackberry Smoke.

The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be can be pre-ordered now.