The 121 best records you can buy on Record Store Day

Record Store Day is almost upon us once again. The tenth edition of the annual wallet-emptier takes place on April 22, and the music industry has responded with the usual selection of rarities, not-so-rarities, splatter vinyl, box sets, and misshapen picture discs.

Whatever your take on the event is — and not everyone’s a fan — there are some highlights amongst the inevitable Curtis Knight-era Jimi Hendrix reissues. Marillion’s F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R) is a natural on gold vinyl, we like the look of that Jimmy Page & Black Crowes recording (on 10” marbled plastic), and the previously unreleased, 14-minute version of Pink Floyd’s Interstellar Overdrive will surely have people exchanging blows at the counter.

From the official list of over 500 UK releases, here’s 121 that deserve a loving home. We’re not expecting anyone to buy them all.

A Thousand Horses - A Thousand Horses Live From London Metropolis Studios (12” vinyl) Airbourne - It’s All For Rock N’ Roll / It’s Never Too Loud For Me (12” 180g Heavyweight bronze opaque vinyl) Alice In Chains - B Sides (Double gatefold 7” vinyl) Alien Sex Fiend - Overdose (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl LP) The Animals - Five Animals Don’t Stop No Show (Heavy vinyl LP) Babymetal - Metal Resistance (2 x picture disc, RSD exclusive) The Bevis Frond - Triptych (2 x LP, white vinyl, 1000 only) The Bevis Frond - Bevis Through The Looking Glass (2 x LP, clear Vinyl, 1000 only) The Bevis Frond - The Auntie Winnie Album (2 x LP, purple Vinyl, 1000 only) Biters - Stone Cold Love / Callin’ You Home (7” vinyl) Black Angels - Death Song (Glow in the dark vinyl LP) Black Bombers - Rush / Raw Ramp (7” vinyl) Blackberry Smoke - Pearls / The Rover (7” vinyl) The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Flips (Selected B-Sides + Rarities 1996-2004) (2 x LP) Bruce Springsteen - Hammersmith Odeon, London ‘75 (4 x LP, numbered) The Byrds - Do You Believe In Magic? (7” vinyl) The Cadillac Three - The Cadillac Three Live At Abbey Road (10” vinyl) The Cars - Live At The Agora, 1978 (2 x 12” Black vinyl. Side 4 etched) Chelsea - Live At The Bier Keller Blackpool (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl LP) Chimera - Holy Grail (180g vinyl LP) Coheed & Cambria - Good Apollo I’m Burning Star IV (2 x splatter vinyl LP) Commander Cody - Claiming New Territories - Live at the Aladin 1980 (180g vinyl LP) The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown (splatter vinyl LP) The Creation - Power Surge (Purple vinyl LP) The Cure - Acoustic Hits (2 x vinyl) The Cure - Greatest Hits (2 x vinyl) Curtis Knight & Jimi Hendrix - Live At George’s Club (2 x vinyl LP) Danny Worsnop - Sanctuary / I Don’t Wanna Die (7” vinyl) David Bowie - No Plan (Blue vinyl 12”) David Bowie - GEM Promo (Single sided 12” LP featuring Bowie’s 7 tracks from the original promo with reproduced Kraftpack envelope, 5 Bowie prints and tissue paper wrapping) David Bowie - Cracked Actor (3 x LP w/etching on side 6) Def Leppard - The Def Leppard E.P. (12” vinyl) Dennis Wilson - Bambu (Caribou Sessions) (2 x LP, coloured vinyl) The Doors - Live At the Matrix ‘67 (LP) Doyle (The Misfits) - Abominator (Picture disc LP, limited edition) Drive-By Truckers - Live In Studio (Clear vinyl LP) Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery (7” gatefold) Faust / Ulan Bator - Split (12” single) Feeder - Forget About Tomorrow / Just The Way I’m Feeling (7” white vinyl) The Flaming Lips - The Flaming Lips Onboard the International Space Station Concert for Peace (Red vinyl LP) Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Mirage (Vinyl LP) Frank Zappa - Rollo (Rollo/Rollo Interior Area/Rollo Goes Out) / Portland Improvisation (10” clear vinyl) Ginger Wildheart - Clout EP (White vinyl 10”, 1000 only) Goat - Goatfuzz/Goatfizz (7” splatter vinyl) Goblin - Notturno (Green vinyl) Goo Goo Dolls - Pick Pockets, Tiny Thieves and Petty Victories 1987 - 1995 (5LP Box Set) Graham Parker & The Rumour - Live in Bremen (Double vinyl LP) Grateful Dead - P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver (2 x LP) Greg Graffin - Cold As The Clay (180 gold vinyl LP) Halestorm - ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP (12” Picture Disc) Hawklords - Live 1978 (Double vinyl LP) Hawkwind - Kerb Crawler / Honky Dorky (Clear vinyl 7”) Hayseed Dixie - Free Your Mind And Your Grass Will Follow (Clear vinyl LP, 1000 only) The Hellacopters - Payin The Dues (Picture Disc) Hellsingland Underground - Understanding Gravity (Green vinyl LP, orange vinyl LP) Ian Hunter & The Rant Band - Dandy (Limited edition, hand-numbered, gold vinyl 7”) Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (3 x LP) Jaco Pastorius - Truth, Liberty & Soul - Live in NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording (Deluxe 3LP box set) Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - Live At Jones Beach (10” on Marbled Black and White Vinyl) John Mayall´s Bluesbreakers - Broadcast 65 EP (7” vinyl) Katatonia - Proscenium (10” live EP) Link Wray - Be What You Want To (Vinyl LP) Lou Reed - Perfect Night: Live In London (2 x acoustic live LP) Manic Street Preachers - Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (Heavyweight vinyl 12”) Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Live 1977 (2 x live LP) Marillion - F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R) (2 x gold vinyl LP) The Moody Marsden Band - The Night The Guitars Came To Play (2 x 12”) Motörhead – Motörhead (Triple 12” clear vinyl) Motörhead – Motörhead (12” picture disc) Motörhead – What’s Words Worth? (12” picture disc) Motörhead – Clean Your Clock (Double 12” picture disc) Neil Young - Decade (3 x LP) Nikki Sudden & Dave Kusworth - Shame For The Angels E.P (Purple vinyl 7”) Patti Smith - Hey Joe (Version) / Piss Factory (7” single) Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt - Demos (Cassette single) Pearl Jam – State Of Love & Trust / Breath (Double 7” vinyl) Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons (12” 180g picture disc) Pink Floyd - London 1966 / 1967 (LP) Pink Floyd - Interstellar Overdrive (12”) Placebo ft David Bowie - Without You I’m Nothing (12” picture disc) Popol Vuh - Cobra Verde (Original 1987 Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Green vinyl LP) The Pretty Things - The French EP’s 196-1969 (5 x 7” single) Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade Anniversary EP (12”) (Smoke coloured vinyl LP) R.L. Burnside - Long Distance Call: Europe, 1982 Ramones - Ramones Singles Box (10 x vinyl singles box) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Go Robot / Dreams Of A Samurai (12” clear vinyl) Robert Johnson - The Centennial Collection (3 x LP) Rush - Cygnus X-1 (12” vinyl) Santana - Woodstock 1969 (Vinyl LP) Saxon – In The Labyrinth (12” picture disc) Sex Pistols – God Save Sex Pistols (12” 180g vinyl) The Small Faces - In Session At The BBC 1965-66 (2 x LP) The Small Faces - Broadcast 66 EP (7” single) Southside Johnny & Asbury Jukes - Live From E Street (Vinyl album) Spencer Davis Group - Rambling Rose EP (7” vinyl) Spirits Burning & Daevid Allen - The Roadmap In Your Heart (7” single) Stevie Nicks - Rarities (12”) Stooges - Heavy Liquid (2 x LP, blue vinyl) Sugar - Copper Blue (3 xLP) T. Rex - Electric Warrior (Gold vinyl LP) T. Rex - Rock N Roll EP (7” vinyl) Temperance Movement - Ziggy Stardust / White Bear (7” vinyl) Thunder - Live At The Gibson Showroom (title tbc, 12” vinyl) Toto - Africa / Rosanna (Africa shaped picture disc) UK Subs - Live & Loud (aka Greatest Hits In Paris) (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl) Uriah Heep - Live 1973 (2 x splatter vinyl) U2 - Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (12” picture disc) Various - Classic 45s - 70s Rock (10x 7” Single) Various - Insane Times - 21 British Psychedelic Artyfacts From Parlophone And Associated Labels (2 x splatter vinyl) Venom – At War With Satan (12” picture disc) Venom – Black Metal (12” picture disc) Venom – Welcome To Hell (12” picture disc) The White Buffalo - I Got You / Don’t You Want It (7” single) White Zombie – Gods On Voodoo Moon (7” coloured vinyl, limited to 2000) The Who - Quadrophenia (Parka-green coloured vinyl replica) Wishbone Ash - Illuminations (2 x LP) Witchfinder General - Death Penalty (picture disc) Witchfinder General - Friends Of Hell (picture disc) Yes - 90125 (Picture disc) The Zombies - Broadcast 66 EP (7” vinyl) The Zombies - I Want You Back Again (7” vinyl)

For the full list of releases, visit the Record Store Day website.

