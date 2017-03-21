Trending

The 121 best records you can buy on Record Store Day

By Classic Rock  

This year's Record Store Day list has landed, and we've been through it all. Here's the stock we like the look of, from Jimmy Page to David Bowie and beyond...

Record Store Day is almost upon us once again. The tenth edition of the annual wallet-emptier takes place on April 22, and the music industry has responded with the usual selection of rarities, not-so-rarities, splatter vinyl, box sets, and misshapen picture discs.

Whatever your take on the event is — and not everyone’s a fan — there are some highlights amongst the inevitable Curtis Knight-era Jimi Hendrix reissues. Marillion’s F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R) is a natural on gold vinyl, we like the look of that Jimmy Page & Black Crowes recording (on 10” marbled plastic), and the previously unreleased, 14-minute version of Pink Floyd’s Interstellar Overdrive will surely have people exchanging blows at the counter.

From the official list of over 500 UK releases, here’s 121 that deserve a loving home. We’re not expecting anyone to buy them all.

  1. A Thousand Horses - A Thousand Horses Live From London Metropolis Studios (12” vinyl)
  2. Airbourne - It’s All For Rock N’ Roll / It’s Never Too Loud For Me (12” 180g Heavyweight bronze opaque vinyl)
  3. Alice In Chains - B Sides (Double gatefold 7” vinyl)
  4. Alien Sex Fiend - Overdose (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl LP)
  5. The Animals - Five Animals Don’t Stop No Show (Heavy vinyl LP)
  6. Babymetal - Metal Resistance (2 x picture disc, RSD exclusive)
  7. The Bevis Frond - Triptych (2 x LP, white vinyl, 1000 only)
  8. The Bevis Frond - Bevis Through The Looking Glass (2 x LP, clear Vinyl, 1000 only)
  9. The Bevis Frond - The Auntie Winnie Album (2 x LP, purple Vinyl, 1000 only)
  10. Biters - Stone Cold Love / Callin’ You Home (7” vinyl)
  11. Black Angels - Death Song (Glow in the dark vinyl LP)
  12. Black Bombers - Rush / Raw Ramp (7” vinyl)
  13. Blackberry Smoke - Pearls / The Rover (7” vinyl)
  14. The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Flips (Selected B-Sides + Rarities 1996-2004) (2 x LP)
  15. Bruce Springsteen - Hammersmith Odeon, London ‘75 (4 x LP, numbered)
  16. The Byrds - Do You Believe In Magic? (7” vinyl)
  17. The Cadillac Three - The Cadillac Three Live At Abbey Road (10” vinyl)
  18. The Cars - Live At The Agora, 1978 (2 x 12” Black vinyl. Side 4 etched)
  19. Chelsea - Live At The Bier Keller Blackpool (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl LP)
  20. Chimera - Holy Grail (180g vinyl LP)
  21. Coheed & Cambria - Good Apollo I’m Burning Star IV (2 x splatter vinyl LP)
  22. Commander Cody - Claiming New Territories - Live at the Aladin 1980 (180g vinyl LP)
  23. The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown (splatter vinyl LP)
  24. The Creation - Power Surge (Purple vinyl LP)
  25. The Cure - Acoustic Hits (2 x vinyl)
  26. The Cure - Greatest Hits (2 x vinyl)
  27. Curtis Knight & Jimi Hendrix - Live At George’s Club (2 x vinyl LP)
  28. Danny Worsnop - Sanctuary / I Don’t Wanna Die (7” vinyl)
  29. David Bowie - No Plan (Blue vinyl 12”)
  30. David Bowie - GEM Promo (Single sided 12” LP featuring Bowie’s 7 tracks from the original promo with reproduced Kraftpack envelope, 5 Bowie prints and tissue paper wrapping)
  31. David Bowie - Cracked Actor (3 x LP w/etching on side 6)
  32. Def Leppard - The Def Leppard E.P. (12” vinyl)
  33. Dennis Wilson - Bambu (Caribou Sessions) (2 x LP, coloured vinyl)
  34. The Doors - Live At the Matrix ‘67 (LP)
  35. Doyle (The Misfits) - Abominator (Picture disc LP, limited edition)
  36. Drive-By Truckers - Live In Studio (Clear vinyl LP)
  37. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Brain Salad Surgery (7” gatefold)
  38. Faust / Ulan Bator - Split (12” single)
  39. Feeder - Forget About Tomorrow / Just The Way I’m Feeling (7” white vinyl)
  40. The Flaming Lips - The Flaming Lips Onboard the International Space Station Concert for Peace (Red vinyl LP)
  41. Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Mirage (Vinyl LP)
  42. Frank Zappa - Rollo (Rollo/Rollo Interior Area/Rollo Goes Out) / Portland Improvisation (10” clear vinyl)
  43. Ginger Wildheart - Clout EP (White vinyl 10”, 1000 only)
  44. Goat - Goatfuzz/Goatfizz (7” splatter vinyl)
  45. Goblin - Notturno (Green vinyl)
  46. Goo Goo Dolls - Pick Pockets, Tiny Thieves and Petty Victories 1987 - 1995 (5LP Box Set)
  47. Graham Parker & The Rumour - Live in Bremen (Double vinyl LP)
  48. Grateful Dead - P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver (2 x LP)
  49. Greg Graffin - Cold As The Clay (180 gold vinyl LP)
  50. Halestorm - ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP (12” Picture Disc)
  51. Hawklords - Live 1978 (Double vinyl LP)
  52. Hawkwind - Kerb Crawler / Honky Dorky (Clear vinyl 7”)
  53. Hayseed Dixie - Free Your Mind And Your Grass Will Follow (Clear vinyl LP, 1000 only)
  54. The Hellacopters - Payin The Dues (Picture Disc)
  55. Hellsingland Underground - Understanding Gravity (Green vinyl LP, orange vinyl LP)
  56. Ian Hunter & The Rant Band - Dandy (Limited edition, hand-numbered, gold vinyl 7”)
  57. Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (3 x LP)
  58. Jaco Pastorius - Truth, Liberty & Soul - Live in NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording (Deluxe 3LP box set)
  59. Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - Live At Jones Beach (10” on Marbled Black and White Vinyl)
  60. John Mayall´s Bluesbreakers - Broadcast 65 EP (7” vinyl)
  61. Katatonia - Proscenium (10” live EP)
  62. Link Wray - Be What You Want To (Vinyl LP)
  63. Lou Reed - Perfect Night: Live In London (2 x acoustic live LP)
  64. Manic Street Preachers - Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (Heavyweight vinyl 12”)
  65. Marc Bolan & T. Rex - Live 1977 (2 x live LP)
  66. Marillion - F*** Everyone And Run (F E A R) (2 x gold vinyl LP)
  67. The Moody Marsden Band - The Night The Guitars Came To Play (2 x 12”)
  68. Motörhead – Motörhead (Triple 12” clear vinyl)
  69. Motörhead – Motörhead (12” picture disc)
  70. Motörhead – What’s Words Worth? (12” picture disc)
  71. Motörhead – Clean Your Clock (Double 12” picture disc)
  72. Neil Young - Decade (3 x LP)
  73. Nikki Sudden & Dave Kusworth - Shame For The Angels E.P (Purple vinyl 7”)
  74. Patti Smith - Hey Joe (Version) / Piss Factory (7” single)
  75. Paul McCartney - Flowers In The Dirt - Demos (Cassette single)
  76. Pearl Jam – State Of Love & Trust / Breath (Double 7” vinyl)
  77. Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons (12” 180g picture disc)
  78. Pink Floyd - London 1966 / 1967 (LP)
  79. Pink Floyd - Interstellar Overdrive (12”)
  80. Placebo ft David Bowie - Without You I’m Nothing (12” picture disc)
  81. Popol Vuh - Cobra Verde (Original 1987 Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Green vinyl LP)
  82. The Pretty Things - The French EP’s 196-1969 (5 x 7” single)
  83. Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade Anniversary EP (12”) (Smoke coloured vinyl LP)
  84. R.L. Burnside - Long Distance Call: Europe, 1982
  85. Ramones - Ramones Singles Box (10 x vinyl singles box)
  86. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Go Robot / Dreams Of A Samurai (12” clear vinyl)
  87. Robert Johnson - The Centennial Collection (3 x LP)
  88. Rush - Cygnus X-1 (12” vinyl)
  89. Santana - Woodstock 1969 (Vinyl LP)
  90. Saxon – In The Labyrinth (12” picture disc)
  91. Sex Pistols – God Save Sex Pistols (12” 180g vinyl)
  92. The Small Faces - In Session At The BBC 1965-66 (2 x LP)
  93. The Small Faces - Broadcast 66 EP (7” single)
  94. Southside Johnny & Asbury Jukes - Live From E Street (Vinyl album)
  95. Spencer Davis Group - Rambling Rose EP (7” vinyl)
  96. Spirits Burning & Daevid Allen - The Roadmap In Your Heart (7” single)
  97. Stevie Nicks - Rarities (12”)
  98. Stooges - Heavy Liquid (2 x LP, blue vinyl)
  99. Sugar - Copper Blue (3 xLP)
  100. T. Rex - Electric Warrior (Gold vinyl LP)
  101. T. Rex - Rock N Roll EP (7” vinyl)
  102. Temperance Movement - Ziggy Stardust / White Bear (7” vinyl)
  103. Thunder - Live At The Gibson Showroom (title tbc, 12” vinyl)
  104. Toto - Africa / Rosanna (Africa shaped picture disc)
  105. UK Subs - Live & Loud (aka Greatest Hits In Paris) (Hand-numbered coloured vinyl)
  106. Uriah Heep - Live 1973 (2 x splatter vinyl)
  107. U2 - Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (12” picture disc)
  108. Various - Classic 45s - 70s Rock (10x 7” Single)
  109. Various - Insane Times - 21 British Psychedelic Artyfacts From Parlophone And Associated Labels (2 x splatter vinyl)
  110. Venom – At War With Satan (12” picture disc)
  111. Venom – Black Metal (12” picture disc)
  112. Venom – Welcome To Hell (12” picture disc)
  113. The White Buffalo - I Got You / Don’t You Want It (7” single)
  114. White Zombie – Gods On Voodoo Moon (7” coloured vinyl, limited to 2000)
  115. The Who - Quadrophenia (Parka-green coloured vinyl replica)
  116. Wishbone Ash - Illuminations (2 x LP)
  117. Witchfinder General - Death Penalty (picture disc)
  118. Witchfinder General - Friends Of Hell (picture disc)
  119. Yes - 90125 (Picture disc)
  120. The Zombies - Broadcast 66 EP (7” vinyl)
  121. The Zombies - I Want You Back Again (7” vinyl)

For the full list of releases, visit the Record Store Day website.

