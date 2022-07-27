At The Gates part company with guitarist Jonas Stålhammar days after alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour accusations

At The Gates have parted company with guitarist Jonas Stålhammar just days after Stålhammer was accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour on social media.

In a post on published on Instagram last week, a user named Stalis_After_Dark alleged that the guitarist “coerced” them into “an online sexual relationship with him that last for nearly a year”. Other posts on the same account claim to show sexually explicit messages from Stålhammer. Read the full post here (opens in new tab).

Stålhammar joined At The Gates in 2017, playing on the albums To Drink From The Night Itself and last year’s The Nightmare of Being.

At The Gates released a brief statement on Saturday saying that Stålhammar was no longer a member of the band: “At The Gates have chosen to part ways with guitar player Jonas Stålhammar. We are currently working to find a replacement or the upcoming shows."

Metal Hammer reached out to At The Gates and Stålhammer for comment via a representative, but received no response.