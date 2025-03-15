Are Radiohead getting ready to do something big in 2025? A new business linked to the band members' names suggests so

Radiohead uncover 1995 footage for release of The Bends – and appear to be gearing up for something in 2025

Radiohead
(Image credit: Radiohead)

Radiohead appear to be gearing up for significant activity in 2025 after it was revealed they have created a new business entity.

This week, Radiohead registered a new limited liability partnership (LLP) which they have called RHEUK25. An LLP is a business structure that allows the band members to pool resources and share in the profits and losses of the business.

It's a step Radiohead have taken previously when they are about to announce a new record, a new tour or a reissue.

Each member of Radiohead – Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway – is named in the new LLP paperwork.

No further information has been made available about what RHEUK25 could mean, but fans are hopeful that something significant could be on the horizon.

It is also worth noting that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of Radiohead's second album The Bends, released in March 1995.

The band have already marked that anniversary by releasing previously unseen footage of Thom Yorke performing an acoustic set at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, Canada, on 28 March 1995 – just days after the release of The Bends.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Yorke treats the audience in the intimate venue to solo performances of (Nice Dream), High & Dry, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and Fake Plastic Trees from the album. He closes with Thinking About You from their debut album Pablo Honey.

Despite the venue's small capacity, the stage at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern has been graced by acts like The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, The Police and Linkin Park over the years.

The venue is immortalized in the song Bobcaygeon by Canadian giants The Tragically Hip, whose late frontman Gord Downie references its distinctive "checkerboard floor".

Thom Yorke - Live at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto (March 1995) - YouTube Thom Yorke - Live at the Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto (March 1995) - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

