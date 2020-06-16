Are Doves about to release their first new music since 2009?

Doves have shared two mysterious new videos on their social media channels and launched a countdown timer on their website, indicating an announcement is imminent.

Vocalist and bassist Jimi Goodwin, guitarist Jez Williams and drummer Andy Williams’ last record was 2009’s Kingdom Of Rust, which followed debut Lost Souls in 2000, The Last Broadcast in 2002 and 2005’s Some Cities.

The countdown timer is set to hit zero this Thursday, and new music from the trio is certainly possible after they said back in January: “Putting the finishing touches to the last song for album no.5.

“Sorry we can’t say when it will be released yet! As for now we will be working on videos and the cover art etc. We’re all very proud and well amped for album No.5.”

In April, Doves then teased: “Exciting news coming soon.”

Following the release of Kingdom Of Rust, Doves went on hiatus, but came back together in 2018 and played the Teenage Cancer Trust show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year.

Watch this space.