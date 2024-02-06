"Are you ready?" Are AC/DC about to announce a world tour?

AC/DC appear to be teasing something big, and it's reignited long held rumours that the rock 'n' roll legends are going to announce their first world tour in eight years. On the band's official social media channels, a mysterious teaser trailer has been posted, showing an all-too-familiar lightning bolt flickering into life before the words 'ARE YOU READY' appear on the screen, accompanied by the music of the 1990 AC/DC banger of the same name.

If it is indeed a tour, it will serve as the first time the Aussie titans have hit the road together since 2016. It would also likely mark the official full-time return of frontman Brian Johnson, who was forced to leave AC/DC's last world tour due to reported hearing issues, being replaced by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose for the remainder of the dates. Johnson made his triumphant live return with AC/DC at the band's first show in seven years in October at the historic Power Trip Festival in California.

See the teaser video for yourself below and stay tuned for news of what it all really means.

Reviewing AC/DC's Power Trip show for Classic Rock, Rich Hobson wrote of the incredible comeback gig: "Whether Power Trip remains a one-off, or the staging ground for another massive global tour remains to be seen. But even if this is the band's last hurrah, there's no better way to go out than with a final almighty showing of raucous, roguish rock'n'roll that is celebrated the world over. Oft-copied, never surpassed."

AC/DC's seventeenth and most recent studio album, Power Up, was released in 2020 to rave reviews. It is unknown at present whether the band ever plan to record together again, regardless of potential touring plans.