Architects, Enter Shikari, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and more sign an open latter asking for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while Bob Vylan call IDLES and Sleaford Mods "cowardly" for not speaking out on the bombing of Palestine

Enter Shikari, Architects, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and The Last Dinner Party are among a number of artists from the music world to have signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in the on-going conflict in Israel and Gaza.



The #MusicForACeasefire open letter was initiated by the Peace and Justice Project, and calls for “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the bombardment of Palestine that has already taken the lives of over 10,000 innocent civilians, aid workers and journalists.” The attack on Gaza was launched in response to Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, which has so far claimed more than 1,400 lives.



The full text of the open letter reads:



“We the undersigned call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the bombardment of Palestine that has already taken the lives of over 10,000 innocent civilians, aid workers and journalists.

The United Nations secretary general António Guterres has said Gaza is becoming 'a graveyard for children', and whilst the devastation continues, the UK and US governments fail to stand up for humanity, condemn the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and advocate for peace instead of bloodshed.

A ceasefire would allow for unhindered humanitarian aid in Gaza, where the World Health Organisation has said the level of death and suffering by the 2.2 million civilians caught up in this conflict is 'hard to fathom'.

We are a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza, immediate humanitarian aid for the many frightened, starving and wounded civilians trapped amongst the rubble, and meaningful diplomatic intervention from our political leaders to facilitate the release of hostages, an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine and for lasting peace in the region."

We've launched the #MusicForACeasefire open letter from artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza.Read the open letter: https://t.co/A2ir99v7tz pic.twitter.com/Bdcb8z8hWMNovember 10, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, at a show in Dublin on November 9, Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan labelled IDLES and Sleaford Mods "cowardly" for their silence on the bombing of Palestine. Drawing the crowd's attention to coverage of the conflict, the vocalist said, “It’s not just local, its world-fucking-news, and we are watching fucking babies being burned…Children being pulled from the rubble of fucking buildings that have been absolutely levelled after spending days under that. How the fuck can you call yourself a political left-wing band if you are not fucking speaking up for people that have no voice at the moment?”

“It’s a cowardly fucking thing. So fuck IDLES, fuck Sleaford Mods and fuck every single one of those fucking apolitical bands that don’t want to fucking speak up when there’s something a little bit iffy, a little bit touchy, a little bit sensitive, and you've got a fucking bullshit album to sell. Fuck that. We can’t fucking respect that at all. Fuck them.”