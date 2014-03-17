Architects' Album Goes Top 20

Architects have some serious cause for celebration after epic new album Lost Forever // Lost Together landed in the top 20 of the UK album chart.

The Brighton metalcore mavericks, who recently wrapped up another UK tour, saw their latest opus debut at an extraordinarily respectable 16. Congrats, lads!

The band have posted the following statement:

“Lost Forever // Lost Together has charted at Number 16 in the UK Album Charts!!!

Thank you so much to everyone who picked it up in this past week – not just in the UK but all over the world. For us to get our first top 20 album on our 6th album is a bizarre but amazing thing to happen – we’ve never even had a top 40 album before! We have been a band for 10 years and toured relentlessly but we’ve never experienced a week like the one that’s just past. Its been an amazing and surreal experience and its not something that we’ve taken for granted. Everyones support has meant the world to us!!! Now its time to tour the world a couple times over…..

