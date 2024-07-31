“It feels good to be back!” Arch Enemy sound antagonistic as hell on new single Dream Stealer

Arch Enemy have surprise-released a new single.
Watch the video for Dream Stealer, directed by Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom), below.
Guitarist Michael Amott comments: “First new Arch Enemy song we release in a little while and it feels good to be back!
“It was a blast working on Dream Stealer in the studio, this song just has the high energy and twisted atmosphere that makes it so fun to play!
“Crank it up, loud and heavy! Metal is immortal!”
Dream Stealer was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Sepultura, At The Gates) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Billie Eilish, Enslaved, Wardruna) at Fascination Street Studios.
Dream Stealer is Arch Enemy’s first new music since the release of 11th album Deceivers in 2022.
Metal Hammer gave Deceivers a glowing four-star review upon release.
“Such was the blinding quality of Arch Enemy’s early 00s heyday that all subsequent releases have been met with an unfair weight of expectation,” wrote journalist Adam Brennan.
“But yet again, not only does Deceivers earn its place in one of the most reliable discographies in modern metal, it does so by being among the bravest and most entertaining to date.”
Arch Enemy will embark on a dream melodeath co-headline tour in October, playing across Europe with In Flames.
Support will come from Soilwork.
See the full list of upcoming dates below.
In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork European tour 2024 dates
03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy
04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy
05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy
06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
08.10. FR Paris – Olympia
09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal
11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle
12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage
15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall
16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz
18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle
19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
20.10. DE Munich – Zenith
22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer
23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26.10. DE Dresden – Messe
27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum
31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena
01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium
02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet
03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen
05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall