“It feels good to be back!” Arch Enemy sound antagonistic as hell on new single Dream Stealer

Arch Enemy have surprise-released a new single.

Watch the video for Dream Stealer, directed by Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom), below.

Guitarist Michael Amott comments: “First new Arch Enemy song we release in a little while and it feels good to be back!

“It was a blast working on Dream Stealer in the studio, this song just has the high energy and twisted atmosphere that makes it so fun to play!

“Crank it up, loud and heavy! Metal is immortal!”

Dream Stealer was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Sepultura, At The Gates) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Billie Eilish, Enslaved, Wardruna) at Fascination Street Studios.

Dream Stealer is Arch Enemy’s first new music since the release of 11th album Deceivers in 2022.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Metal Hammer gave Deceivers a glowing four-star review upon release.

“Such was the blinding quality of Arch Enemy’s early 00s heyday that all subsequent releases have been met with an unfair weight of expectation,” wrote journalist Adam Brennan.

“But yet again, not only does Deceivers earn its place in one of the most reliable discographies in modern metal, it does so by being among the bravest and most entertaining to date.”

Arch Enemy will embark on a dream melodeath co-headline tour in October, playing across Europe with In Flames.

Support will come from Soilwork.

See the full list of upcoming dates below.

ARCH ENEMY - Dream Stealer (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy

04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy

05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy

06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

08.10. FR Paris – Olympia

09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle

12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage

15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall

16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz

18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle

19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

20.10. DE Munich – Zenith

22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer

23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26.10. DE Dresden – Messe

27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum

31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena

01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium

02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet

03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen

05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall