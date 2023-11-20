"It’s been a long time coming." In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork are teaming up for the ultimate melodeath tour across Europe

Three of the most important and influential bands from Sweden's legendary melodic death metal scene are teaming up for a huge European tour in Autumn 2024. Scene heavyweights In Flames and Arch Enemy will be co-headlining the trek, while fellow veterans Soilwork will be opening the shows.
The tour will kick off with a quartet of UK dates, before heading to the European mainland with stop-offs in France, Luxembourg, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Norway and a run of dates in Sweden, before finishing up in Finland.
"Couldn’t be more excited to announce this tour," says In Flames frontman Anders Fridén. "It’s been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in Arch Enemy and Soilwork. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest - a tour you simply should not miss!"
“Check this Swedish metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024!" adds Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. "We go way back with In Flames and Soilwork to the very early days of Arch Enemy and honestly couldn’t be happier to announce this run with our Swedish comrades - this tour is going to be a special one!"
"Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade!" says Soilwork singer Björn Strid. "We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both Arch Enemy and In Flames, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"
See the full list of dates below. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale this Friday November 24 at 9am GMT.
In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork European tour 2024 dates
03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy
04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy
05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy
06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
08.10. FR Paris – Olympia
09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal
11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle
12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage
15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall
16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz
18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle
19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
20.10. DE Munich – Zenith
22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer
23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26.10. DE Dresden – Messe
27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle
29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum
31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena
01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium
02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet
03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen
05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall