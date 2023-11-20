"It’s been a long time coming." In Flames, Arch Enemy and Soilwork are teaming up for the ultimate melodeath tour across Europe

Three of the most important and influential bands from Sweden's legendary melodic death metal scene are teaming up for a huge European tour in Autumn 2024. Scene heavyweights In Flames and Arch Enemy will be co-headlining the trek, while fellow veterans Soilwork will be opening the shows.

The tour will kick off with a quartet of UK dates, before heading to the European mainland with stop-offs in France, Luxembourg, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Norway and a run of dates in Sweden, before finishing up in Finland.

"Couldn’t be more excited to announce this tour," says In Flames frontman Anders Fridén. "It’s been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in Arch Enemy and Soilwork. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest - a tour you simply should not miss!"

“Check this Swedish metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024!" adds Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. "We go way back with In Flames and Soilwork to the very early days of Arch Enemy and honestly couldn’t be happier to announce this run with our Swedish comrades - this tour is going to be a special one!"

"Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade!" says Soilwork singer Björn Strid. "We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both Arch Enemy and In Flames, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"

See the full list of dates below. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale this Friday November 24 at 9am GMT.

03.10. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy

04.10. UK Manchester – Manchester Academy

05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy

06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

08.10. FR Paris – Olympia

09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

11.10. DE Hamburg – Sporthalle

12.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage

15.10. CH Zurich – The Hall

16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz

18.10 DE Stuttgart – Schleyer-Halle

19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

20.10. DE Munich – Zenith

22.10. AT Vienna – Gasometer

23.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

25.10. CZ Prague – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26.10. DE Dresden – Messe

27.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle

29.10. NO Oslo – Spektrum

31.10. SE Malmö – Malmö Arena

01.11. SE Gothenburg – Scandinavium

02.11. SE Stockhom – Hovet

03.11. SE Sundsvall – Nordichallen

05.11. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall