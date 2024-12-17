Aphex Twin just surprise-dropped a thirty-eight track, two-and-a-half hour compilation album

Aphex Twin has surprised-dropped a monstrous compilation album packing eight years' worth of tracks previously only available on physical formats in super-limited runs. The release, titled Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) arrived unannounced on streaming platforms this morning (Tuesday December 17), and features no fewer than 38 compositions that rack up a total running time of over two and a half hours.

The ever-mysterious and unpredictable EDM icon - real name Richard D. James - had released these tracks on purchasable vinyl drops across six gigs from 2016 to 2023, the first taking place exactly eight years ago today at the Barbara Jordan Post Office in Houston, Texas. The five other shows involved took place in London (three times), Manchester and Barcelona, with the most recent show taking place at London's All Points East festival in Victoria Park on August 19 of last year. This marks the first time the songs have been made public on streaming platforms.

Emerging from the late 1980s Cornish rave scene, the Limerick, Ireland-born producer made immediate waves in the early 90s EDM movement upon the release of his debut album, Selected Ambient Works 85-92. Comprised of seven years' worth of songs he had written and recorded, the album has since become widely regarded as one of the most influential releases in electronic music history. Despite only releasing five more studio albums since then - the most recent of which, Syro, was released in 2014 - James has remained prolific, releasing a variety of EPs and one-off singles under numerous monikers over the past three decades. It is unknown if a brand new Aphex Twin studio album is currently on the cards.