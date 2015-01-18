Anti-Flag to issue American Spring

Veteran punk outfit Anti-Flag will release their 10th album American Spring in May via Spinefarm Records.

The follow-up to 2012’s The General Strike was produced by the band along with Awolnation’s Kenny Carkeet, andJim Kaufman (Funeral For A Friend, Skindred, Helmet). The set features guest appearances by Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Tim Armstrong of Rancid.

The band says: “There is no shortage of fodder for a new record of commentary on the social and political climate in 2015: endless wars, the new Jim Crow and American injustice, corporatocracy, environmental coup d’état, the surveillance state, loss, grief and anxiety. We hope that these songs can grant us solace in a seemingly hopeless era.

“It has been frustrating to see much punk rock music – and music in general – quiet in the face of so many atrocities that are taking place around the world. This record is not quiet. If you are disillusioned with the status quo, these songs are for you. The American Spring is now.”

Spinefarm Records boss Jonas Nachsin adds: “Anti-Flag are a band with a message certainly, and in addition, the music is just as compelling. This album, our first with the band, is just incredible.”

The band kicked off 2015 with the a US tour on which they’re playing 2003 album of the Terror State in its entirety. Their North Carolina show on January 19 will be streamed live as part of the Yahoo concert series. They return to the UK in August for the Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.