“There are three songs that don’t sound like anything we’ve done before”: Anthrax have written “13 or 14 songs” for new album

Anthrax have offered an update on the status of their long-anticipated 12th album.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, drummer Charlie Benante says the New York thrash metal favourites have written “13 or 14 songs” for the followup to 2016’s For All Kings. He also offers insight into the band’s musical direction with their new material.

“There’s a song which has the same kind of epic feel as In The End [from 2011’s Worship Music] and Blood Eagle Wings [from For All Kings],” Benante tells journalist Dave Everley. “It revolves around the journey we’ve been on in the band.

“And there are three songs that don’t sound like anything we’ve done before. One called The Edge Of Perfection I had way before Covid, and it has just stayed with me – the melody and the chords, but also the aggression.”

Guitarist Scott Ian adds: “None of the songs are actually finished-finished. Joey’s [Belladonna, vocalist] sang on nine of them. I’ve got lyrics to write for four of them. I think all the songs will be good enough to come out in some way, shape or form.”

Anthrax also spoke about recording their next album at Studio 606, the studio of Foo Fighters and former Nirvana man Dave Grohl.

“It’s a bit of a Foo Fighters and Nirvana museum, but it’s awesome,” says Ian. “It’s like being in the most rock clubhouse ever, but it’s also inspiring being surrounded by the success of somebody who has only ever done it ’cos he fucking loves to do it.”

When asked if Grohl was asked to appear on the new Anthrax album, Ian answers, “Not yet. But you never know. The dude has one of the best rock screams ever. I wouldn’t complain if that appeared somewhere.”

In an interview with Trunk Nation last August, Ian said that Anthrax hope to release their new album in spring 2025. The album’s producer was previously named as Jay Ruston (Steel Panther, Stone Sour, Killswitch Engage).

Bassist Frank Bello sat out Anthrax’s South American tour dates in April and joined Norwegian black metal band Satyricon for a summer European tour. However, he remains in the band and will appear on their new album.

