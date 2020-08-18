Anthrax are using “the magic of the internet” to work on new music

Guitarist Scott Ian says Anthrax have been continuing to work on new music during the lockdown using “the magic of the internet.”

The band have been concentrating on material for the follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings over the past couple of years, with drummer Charlie Benante previously revealing that the songs will be “a little more aggressive and angrier” than their last record.

And in a new interview with SYFY Wire, Ian reports that they’re still hard at work, despite the lockdown.

He says (via Tone Deaf): “We had already started working on stuff with the intent of finishing it up in the spring of this year, and then maybe getting in the studio and either having a record out later this year or early 2021. But obviously all those plans have now changed.

“We have still been working on stuff through the magic of the internet. We can do a lot over Zoom and FaceTime, sending music back and forth through email.”

Ian adds: “We need to really get in the room and work on the arrangements and really play something 30 times until you really understand it and feel like, ‘OK, this is what this arrangement needs to be.’

“But that’s the holdup at this point. But we certainly have a lot of material, which makes me very excited about when we can actually get in a room together.”

This coming Friday (August 21) Anthrax will reissue their album Persistence Of Time to mark its 30th anniversary.

The 1990 album was the band’s last to feature frontman Joey Belladonna before his return to the fold for 2011’s Worship Music and features Anthrax’s cover of Joe Jackson’s Got The Time.

Persistence Of Time will be released on 2CD/DVD and 4LP and feature revised cover art.

Anthrax: Persistence Of Time 30th anniversary edition

CD1

1. Time

2. Blood

3. Keep It In The Family

4. In My World

5. Gridlock

6. Intro To Reality

7. Belly Of The Beast

8. Got The Time

9. H8 Red

10. One Man Stands

11. Discharge

12. I'm The Man (The Illest Version Ever)

13. Time

14. Got The Time

15. H8 Red

CD2

1. In My World

2. Discharge

3. Keep It In The Family

4. Blood

5. Intro To Reality/Belly Of The Beast

6. Gridlock

7. One Man Stands

8. Time

DVD

Behind the scenes on Persistence of Time Tour