Anselmo: I'd love studio return with Vinnie Paul

Phil Anselmo says he no longer cares whether Pantera ever get back together – but he’d love to work with Far Beyond Driven-era Vinnie Paul again.

And he’d also collaborate with bassist Rex Brown if the chance arose.

Anselmo tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “Do I want to play with Vinnie Paul again? Honestly, I could give a fuck.

“However, I will say this – if we went into it and I knew that Vince had an open mind… listen to the drum beat and his feet on a tune like Becoming. If I got that Vinnie Paul, shit, I would love to be in the studio with him.

“To this day, Vinnie Paul is still the most talented, tightest, most awesome drummer that I’ve ever fucking played with.”

He adds: “I would jam with Rex any time he felt like it. I adore Rex.”

Anselmo recently reunited his side project Superjoint Ritual, despite saying for years that it would never happen. And he has opened up on his reasons for the change of heart, putting it down to the insistence of late colleague Corey Mitchell.

He says: “I was against it really. I was like, ‘It’s history – it’s a thing I did a long time ago.’ But last year’s Housecore Horror And Film Festival there was a big push to have it happen again from my now deceased and very sorely missed co-founder Corey.

“Him and my personal manager and fiance just wouldn’t leave me alone about it. You don’t know how many times I said ‘no’. But finally, as the festival neared, I said,’ Let me just see.’

“When we got together and we jammed, it was fun and it was laid back. Everybody had grown up and this was the first time, truthfully, we had done anything sober.

“After we did that first show, the offers started coming in and we thought, ‘Why not?’”

