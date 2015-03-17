Anselmo and horror star team up for mini-album

Phil Anselmo has recorded a clutch of songs with horror actor Bill Moseley.

The Down and former Pantera frontman teamed up with the star of The Genetic Opera and House Of 1000 Corpses on the collaboration called Phil And Bill: Songs Of Death And Despair.

Moseley tells Little Punk People: “The music that I made with Phil Anselmo, we’re gonna put out like a mini-CD. We did four songs in three days. That ought to be another cheerful, cheerful, addition to the music world.”

Moseley has previously worked on music with former Guns n’Roses guitarist Buckethead in the band Cornbugs.

The mini-album format fits with Anselmo’s recent output with Down – he said last year that the band would never make another full-length album. The vocalist has also been busy with his reunited band Superjoint Ritual, who will appear at this summer’s Hellfest in France.