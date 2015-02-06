Anneke Van Giersbergen joins tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Our guest on tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show is Anneke Van Giersbergen, solo star, part of the Devin Townsend Project and now a member of The Gentle Storm with Arjen Lucassen.

We’ll also be spinning the debut album from Anneke Van Giersbergen’s former band The Gathering and there are tunes from Devin Townsend, Von Hertzen Brothers, Tool, Mastodon, Opeth, Karnivool, Cynic and Messenger.

Plus we talk about the news that a rule effectively stopping prison inmates in England and Wales receiving books has been relaxed. It follows a High Court ruling in December that restricting prisoners’ access to books was unlawful. Which got us thinking…

If you could give someone one book, what would it be and why?

