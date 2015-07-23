Ann Wilson to launch solo EP

Heart singer Ann Wilson is to release a solo EP next month and has revealed plans for a small US tour.

The project is titled The Ann Wilson Thing and while no tracklist has been made available for the record or firm release date given, she reports she’s excited to temporarily step away from her Heart commitments.

She says: “I already am honoured to sing for Heart, and now I get the opportunity to stretch out on my own and see what it can bring. I am blessed to have these magical opportunities to let my soul sing out.

“I am excited to push my creative and vocal boundaries. I love the blues. The Ann Wilson Thing gives me an opportunity to rock the blues up close and personal.”

Wilson is joined in the band by Heart members guitarist Craig Bartock, bassist Dan Rothchild and drummer Ben Smith, while touring keyboardist Chris Joyner is also in the lineup.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Heart’s last studio release was 2012’s Frantic and they issued the Christmas album Home For The Holidays in November last year. They’re currently on tour across the US.

Sep 21: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Oct 07: New York City Winery, NY

Oct 09: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Oct 10: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Oct 12: Vienna The Barns at Wolf Trap, VA

Oct 13: Vienna The Barns at Wolf Trap, VA

Oct 15: Nashville City Winery, TN