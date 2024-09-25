"Chemo is no joke": Ann Wilson records health update audio message for fans

Heart singer Ann Wilson has recorded a message for fans after completing the course of preventive chemotherapy that forced the band to postpone their Royal Flush tour. In late May, Heart cancelled their scheduled European dates so that Wilson could undergo what she described as a "routine medical procedure", and the remaining dates were cancelled in early July.

"Now I know lots of you have been wondering how I've been doing, so I thought it'd be best if you heard this straight from me," says Wilson. "I'm doing absolutely fine now, but it's been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

"For anyone who's been through that, I empathise big time. Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind! And so I'm excited to share with you that I'm now finished with chemo and I'm officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025.

"There's maintenance going forward, but I'm told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I'm thankful for the efficacy of this poison, but it's more than welcome to get the fuck out of my body now.

"I'm immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes. I've so felt your love. My story has a happy ending, due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly.

"I love you all, and I'll see you very, very soon. There's much to celebrate."

Earlier this month the band announced the resumption of the tour, which will commence at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, NV, on February 28. Full dates below.

In other news, if anyone out there has a spare two million dollars to drop on a new holiday home, Wilson's vacation estate in Palatka, FL, is currently on the market.

A health update from Ann. - YouTube Watch On

Heart: Royal Flush tour 2025

Feb 28: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Mar 01: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Mar 03: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Mar 04: Sacramento Golden1 Center, CA

Mar 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Mar 08: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Mar 09: Boise Extra Mile Arena, ID

Mar 11: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Mar 13: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC

Mar 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 20: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Mar 21: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Mar 24: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Mar 26: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Mar 28: Knoxville Food City Center, TN

Mar 29: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Mar 31: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Apr 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 04: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Apr 05: Quebec Videotron Centre, ON

Apr 10: Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum, ON

Apr 12: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Apr 13: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Apr 16: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Tickets are on sale now.