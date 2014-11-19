Angra detail Secret Garden

Brazilian metal outfit Angra have announced details of their upcoming 8th album.

Secret Garden, the follow-up to 2010’s Aqua, launches on January 16 via earMUSIC and will feature guest appearances from singers Doro Pesch and Epica’s Simone Simons.

To mark the announcement, the band have released a lyric video of opening track Newborn Me. View it below.

Angra say in a statement: “Secret Garden brings together everything that has established Angra as one of biggest bands in its style: contemporary sound combined with inspired compositions. It shows the maturity of a band that, after 23 years on the road, continues with the same motivation and passion for music that drove the glorious beginning of the group.”

Simons provides the vocals on the album’s title track, while former Warlock frontwoman Pesch features on a duet with Angra’s guitarist Rafael Bittencourt on Crushing Room.

Dutch band Epica are currently on tour with their only UK date coming on December 6 when they’ll play London’s The Forum. Pesch is also on the road across mainland Europe with her band Doro.

Secret Garden tracklist