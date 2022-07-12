And now here's a Master Of Puppets drum cover by a Max from Stranger Things lookalike

...yep, there's even more. Just when you thought there might be a day that finally goes by without someone or something adding an extra layer to the never-ending excitement over Eddie Munson's show-stealing Master Of Puppets scene in Stranger Things, along comes someone that manages to get in on the action while channelling a completely different character from the show. They're not even playing guitar, the cheeky scamp.

That said, Mini Fairhurst, a young drummer from Nottinghamshire, England whose videos have amassed her over 680,000 subscribers on YouTube, has produced a Master Of Puppets drum cover that we still think deserves your attention. Firstly, because it's a kickass drum cover that a prime Lars Ulrich would be proud of. And secondly, because Fairhurst has evidently had it pointed out to her one too many times that she bears a striking resemblance to Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, who plays Max on the hit Netflix show.

So much so, in fact, that, despite explicitly pointing out in her bio that she's "not Sadie Sink", Fairhurst has decided to just cash in on the whole thing, actually dress up as Max for the cover and go hell for the leather.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's not the first time Fairhurst has 'Max-ed up' for a video - she did it two years back for a delightfully daft drum cover of The Neverending Story.

Someone with better editing skills than us needs to splice this new vid with the original footage of Eddie Munson shredding Master. Then we just need a Dustin lookalike on bass and a Steve Harrington doppleganger on lead and we'll suddenly have a fully fledged Metallica/Stranger Things supergroup!

Anyway, the video's a blast, and you should watch it immediately - which you can do below.

The latest season of Stranger Things is out now via Netflix.