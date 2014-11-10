Anathema to play Roadburn And London with Patterson & White

Anathema will headline next year’s Roadburn festival in Tilburg, the Netherlands – with appearances by former bassist Duncan Patterson and original vocalist Darren White.

It’s one of a short run of shows entitled Resonance, to celebrate the band’s 25-year history. They’ll deliver a series of tracks in reverse chronological order, starting with material from acclaimed recent release Distant Satellites and culminating in numbers from 1993 debut Serenades – with Patterson and White guesting.

Daniel Cavanagh says: “Roadburn is a hugely respected institution and has to be the most fitting launch for our Resonance tour. It will be a celebration of our entire history.

“To be joined by our old friends Duncan and Darren for these exclusive shows will be a very special, potent and positive event for all of us. We hope you can join in this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

Festival organisers say: “This will be one of Roadburn 2015’s absolute highlights. We’ve been in love with Anathema since the beginning, and their performance is our own tribute to them.”

The 20th annual Roadburn event takes place on April 9-12 at the 013 venue in Tilburg. Some tickets remain on sale.

Equally the band have just announced that they will also perform the same Resonance set at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on April 16, 2015. Tickets will be available at LiveNation.co.uk from this Wednesday at 9am.