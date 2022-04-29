Halestorm, Rammstein, Jason Newsted, Matt Heafy and more in the new Metal Hammer

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is on sale now - here's a preview of what's inside

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale right now, and it welcomes none other than Halestorm to the cover for their most eye-opening and candid interview ever. 

In the band's first ever full-cover run for the magazine, frontwoman Lzzy Hale opens up on the mental health struggles that almost derailed her over the past two years, and how she fought back to help Halestorm write their heaviest and emotionally raw album yet.

"All of a sudden, I was vulnerable to things I hadn't been vulnerable to for a long time," she reveals. "I had to figure out how to deal with it."

The new issue of Metal Hammer also boasts eight whole pages of Rammstein. We dig into brand new album Zeit and talk to the genius director behind that amazing video for the title track, as well as give the definitive verdict on the album itself. Did it live up to the hype? Pick up the latest issue and find out.

You may have noticed some particularly headline-worthy opinions coming from beloved ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted over the past week, not least when he revealed his initially mixed opinions on Enter Sandman and Nothing Else Matters. That's because we're publishing a fascinating interview with the man himself for the first time in print this month. You can now read it in our latest issue! How about that?!

All that plus brand new interviews with Matt Heafy and Ihsahn (AKA new badass black metal project Ibaraki), synthwave king Carpenter Brut, metal royalty King Diamond, Viking warriors Amon Amarth, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith, Metal Lords producer D.B. Weiss and many, many more. Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Order your copy here or go find it in a UK shop near you.

