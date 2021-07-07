Amyl and The Sniffers share aggro-punk single Guided By Angels, announce new album Comfort To Me

Melbourne punk ’n’ roll crew Amyl and the Sniffers will release their second album, Comfort To Me, on September 10, and are previewing the collection with aggressive new single Guided By Angels.



Written during lockdown, the quartet’s new album draws upon old-school hard rock (AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Motörhead, Wendy O Williams), modern hardcore (Warthog, Power Trip) and fellow Aussie cultural ambassadors Coloured Balls and Cosmic Psychos, while lyrically the 13-song set was influenced by vocalist Amy Taylor’s rap idols and countless garage bands.



Offering her personal insight on the album Amy Taylor says “If you have to explain what this record is like, I reckon it’s like watching an episode of The Nanny but the setting is an Australian car show and the Nanny cares about social issues and she’s read a couple of books, and Mr Sheffield is drinking beer in the sun. It’s a Mitsubishi Lancer going slightly over the speed limit in a school zone. It’s realising how good it is to wear track pants in bed. It’s having someone who wants to cook you dinner when you’re really shattered. It’s me shadow-boxing on stage, covered in sweat, instead of sitting quietly in the corner.”

Comfort To Me track listing:



1. Guided By Angels

2. Freaks to the Front

3. Choices

4. Security

5. Hertz

6. No More Tears

7. Maggot

8. Capital

9. Don’t Fence Me In

10. Knifey

11. Don’t Need A Cunt (Like you to love me)

12. Laughing

13. Snakes



The album will be released on Rough Trade on September 10 and is available now to pre-order.

The Australian quartet play three London shows in November:

Nov 23 London Camden Electric Ballroom

Nov 24 London Camden Electric Ballroom

Nov 26 Rough Trade East Instore