Amplifier have released a video for one of the tracks from their upcoming fifth album.

Named After Rocky is taken from the album Mystoria, released on Monday, September 8 via Superball Records. You can see the video below.

The band say of the new record: “Four months rehearsing, four days recording. No overdubs, just live, just rock. A summer record that will make you feel good walking down the street in the sunshine.”

Amplifier: Named After Rocky