Amon Amarth gather for 10th album

Amon Amarth have confirmed they’ve started fleshing out ideas for their 10th album.

They said in January they were hoping to release the follow-up to 2013’s Deceiver Of The Gods early next year. And frontman Johan Hegg reports that they’re now putting the pieces in place.

He says: “Going to a cabin in the woods with the guys this week to write and rehearse. Could be very productive or very frustrating.”

The band split with drummer Fredrik Andersson after 17 years in March – and they’ve not yet confirmed his replacement.

Amon Amarth: Deceiver Of The Gods