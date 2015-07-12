Amity Affliction release video for Skeletons

The Amity Affliction have released a video for their track Skeletons.

It’s taken from the extended edition of fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me, which was originally released last year via Roadrunner.

It also appears on their documentary DVD Seems Like Forever, which arrived last week. The Australians recently said: “We’ve put a lot of work into this to give you as much insight into the band as possible. There’s loads of never before seen footage – and the most in-depth interviews we have ever done.”

The Amity Afflcition are currently touring North America and return to Europe in November.