American Heritage stream Prolapse in full

Altantan metal crew American Heritage are streaming their new album Prolapse ahead of its release on 24th November.

Released on Solar Flare Records, Prolapse is the follow-on from 2011’s Sedentary and will be the band’s final full-length release following the departure of frontman Adam Norden.

Including covers of Black Flag, Descendents and Girls Against Boys, it’s a sludgey bludgeoning swansong that rips through your speakers in just over half an hour. Plus it has some grossly offensive artwork.

Pre-order your copy on vinyl/CD/digital via Solar Flare.