Amberian Dawn to release Magic Forest

Amberian Dawn have confirmed the release of fifth album Magic Forest via Napalm Records on July 7.

It’s their first studio outing to feature vocalist Paivi ‘Capri’ Virkkunen singing new material – and songwriter Tuomas Seppala says the lineup change has furnished him with fresh musical opportunities.

He explains: “With Capri I’ve been able to fulfil some of my early dreams. The style is really big, fresh and naturally flowing. The sound is more keyboard-driven and the vocal lines have some strong influence from the 1980s.

“But since this is Amberian Dawn, there’s some really serious guitar and keyboard shredding too. We had so much fun doing this album – you can really sense and hear the relaxed atmosphere.”

Magic Forest features a keyboard solo from long-time collaborator Jens Johansson of Stratovarius. The band are working on tour dates, which will be announced in due course.

Capri’s predecessor, Heidi Parvainen, left the band in 2012. They released a compilation album entitled Re-Evolution the following year, containing new versions of tracks from their first four records with Capri on vocals.

Tracklist