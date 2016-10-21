Alter Bridge describe genesis of new track Losing Patience

Alter Bridge have explained how new track Losing Patience went from being an afterthought to one of their favourite songs on current album The Last Hero.

Guitarist Mark Tremonti and frontman Myles Kennedy say the song was destined to be a B-side at best before it took on a new life in the studio and both now hail it as one of the standouts on their fifth album, which was released earlier this month.

In a ‘behind the song’ video about the track, Tremonti says: “Losing Patience was a song that, when we first got in their doing the pre-production, it wasn’t one of my favourites. I felt like it was gonna be a B-side.

“Then it just kind of clicked and became a song that I really dug. Once we started putting the chorus and backing vocals on it, it became one of my favourite songs on the record.

“It was the first song that I listened to when the mixes came through because it was so fresh to me. The chorus is what makes that song special.”

Kennedy adds: “You try to gauge where the song is gonna end up during the genesis of the arranging process. But you never know until the final track is laid, a song can take on an entirely new life in the studio.

“This one was a pleasant surprise.”

Alter Bridge kick off a European tour next month.

Nov 04: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 10: Amsterdam MHM, Netherlands

Nov 13: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Alter Bridge: Myles Kennedy’s Guide To Life