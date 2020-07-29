Alt-rockers Kerbdog prep album reissues

Kerbdog have revealed that their two studio albums will be reissued on vinyl later this year.

The Irish alt-rock outfit’s self-titled debut album from 1994 along with On The Turn from 1997 will both arrive on November 6 through Hassle Hindsight.

Kerbdog recorded their debut album with Jack Endino – who previously worked with Nirvana on Bleach – at Rockfield Studios in Wales in 1993, while Sepultura were laying down their Chaos A.D album next door.

Kerbdog vocalist and guitarist Cormac Battle says: “I think some of what they were doing seeped into what we were doing. It made the record heavier and more chunky than we intended, but we were happy with the results.”

On The Turn, meanwhile, was recorded at California’s Sound City Studios with producer Garth Richardson. The band split in 1998 but reunited in the mid-2000s for several live shows which resulted in the 2014 live album Congregation.

And with vinyl pressings selling for up to £300 on the secondary market, Battle says now is the right time for both studio albums to be reissued.

“It’s truly humbling to be bringing out the two Kerbdog albums on vinyl,” he says. “They’re for the fans who’ve supported us from the beginning and vindicated those albums across the years.

“They’re for those who came on board after we thought the albums were dead and buried and also for ourselves – mainly because I have only one copy of the On The Turn LP and I can’t afford to pay the extortionate prices on eBay!”

Battle is joined in Kerbdog by bassist Colin Fennelly, guitarist Billy Dalton and drummer Darragh Butler with both albums now available to pre-order.

Kerbdog: Kerbdog

Side A

1. End Of Green

2. Dry Riser

3. Dead Anyway

4. Cleaver

5. Earthwork

Side B

6. Dummy Crusher

7. The Inseminator

8. Clock

9. Schism

10. Scram

Kerbdog: On The Turn

Side A

1. Sally

2. J.J.’s Song

3. Didn’t Even Try

4. MexicanWave

5. Severed

6. Pledge

Side B

7. On The Turn

8. Secure

9. Lesser Shelf

10. Pointless

11. Rewind

12. Sorry For The Record