Allman Brothers release classic show

The Allman Brothers Band have released a video of their 1970 Fillmore East, New York performance on YouTube channel Music Vault.

It was originally filmed as part of a TV special titled Welcome To Fillmore East which featured short sets by the Allman Brothers Band, the Byrds, Van Morrison, the Elvin Bishop Group and Sha-N-Na.

The band played four tracks on the night: Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’, Dreams, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed and Whipping Post and came six months before their Live At Fillmore East double album.

The performance features the original lineup of Gregg Allman, Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, Jai Johanny Johanson and Tom Doucette.

The video is part of the Music Vault channel which launched earlier this year. The site aims to gather a comprehensive collection of live performances and interviews. Already on the channel are artists including Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this month, Gregg Allman won the Living Legend award at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in Los Angeles. He’ll also headline the inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man festival next year.