The All-American Rejects have released a video for their new single There’s A Place.

It’s the band’s first new music since 2012 album Kids in the Street and appears on the soundtrack for upcoming film Miss You Already – starring Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette and directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Singer/bassist Tyson Ritter also has a role in the film, which is out on November 6 in the US.