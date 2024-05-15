Documentary about Māori metal sensation Alien Weaponry to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival next month

A documentary about New Zealand groove metal trio Alien Weaponry will have its world premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara also features Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe, Testament vocalist Chuck Billy and Gojira members Joe and Mario Duplantier.

The screening will take place at the East Village Cinema on June 6 at 8:45pm.

Additional screenings at the AMC Theater on 19th Street in New York City will follow on June 8 and 14.

Tickets are now available.

Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara, a film by director Kent Belcher and producer Nigel McCulloch, is promoted as “[providing] an intimate deep dive beneath the surface of Alien Weaponry’s past, present and fast-approaching future”.

Alien Weaponry comment: “We are so excited to finally share this documentary we have been working on for years with you. The film captures our journey of navigating the world of music, showing the highlights, the hardships, and everything in between.”

Belcher adds: “After six years of traveling with, living with and filming the Alien Weaponry family, to finally be able to share that with audiences and showcase Māori culture in a vibrant and heartfelt way is just so rewarding. To have my first film as director premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival is an absolute dream come true.

“What makes our film is the family aspect,” the director continues. “The ups and downs, the strains of being on the road with your family and then pulling through because you’ve all got a common goal. They’re an amazing, powerful group of people and they’ve taught me a hell of a lot.

“I’m so privileged to be part of this. I can’t put it into words how lucky I am to have met these people, be able to film these people and then being able to learn stuff about myself. It has honestly been the best experience of my life.”

Alien Weaponry were formed by brothers Lewis (vocals/guitars) and Henry De Jong (drums/vocals) in 2010, when they were aged eight and 10 respectively.

The three-piece, rounded out by bassist/vocalist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds since 2020, went viral in the mid-2010s with their Māori-language songs, many of which narrate stories about the culture’s myths, customs and persecution.

They released their debut album, Tū, in 2018 to critical acclaim.

Second record Tangaroa followed in 2021 and was promoted on blockbuster tours across the world with Gojira.

Alien Weaponry will headline a tour of the UK and Europe this summer. See the list of dates below.

Jun 01: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Jun 02: Leiden Nobel, Netherlands

Jun 04: Cologne Club Volta, Germany

Jun 05: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Jun 06: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Jun 09: Santeria Toscana 31, Italy

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 16: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 21–23: Ferropolis Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

