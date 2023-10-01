Alice Cooper: I'll be up there at 90 if I'm still in good enough shape

Alice Cooper says he hopes he'll stay fit enough to continue performing for many years to come.

The Godfather of shock rock has seen a number of his contemporaries either retire or announce they will soon call it quits. But he says he won't follow suit – instead taking inspiration from evergreen Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Cooper, 75, tells Rock Candy magazine (as reported by Blabbermouth): "A farewell tour hasn't crossed my mind at all. And it's weird, because all my friends are retiring. Gene Simmons said to me recently, 'Look, I'm done. Come December, it's over.'

"And I go, 'Well, you know, these farewell tours go on for years and years now, right?'

"But Gene was very serious and said, 'Not this time. I promise you that come December, Kiss as we know it is absolutely done.'

"The guys in Aerosmith are saying the same thing, as are many other bands from my era.

"But none of that occurs to me. It's never been a thought that I'd retire. I feel great, and the band sounds great. I'm 75, but I'll be up there at 90 if I'm still in good enough shape.

"I'm looking at Mick Jagger as the prototype. Mick still does three-hour shows and the soundcheck. So if Mick can do it, so can I."

Cooper recently released his new album Road, which has spawned three singles – I'm Alice, White Line Frankenstein and Welcome to the Show.

Explaining how Road came together, Cooper said: “For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Cooper, speaking of his longtime bandmembers Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss.

"I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."